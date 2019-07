AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Drivers have been asked to find an alternate route after hydraulic fluid spilled onto Route 130, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the spill happened on Route 130 between Horseshoe Bend Road and Younger Drive.

There is no time estimate for how long cleanup will take.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.