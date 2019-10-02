For the first time Oktoberfest coming to Lynchburg this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Time is running out to get tickets to the first of-its-kind of beer fest in Lynchburg.

The Water Dog, and the Academy Center of Arts are partnering with Sierra Nevada to bring Oktoberfest to the Hill City at Riverfront Park.

There will be German food, beer, music and a costume competition.

Organizers want people to know the unique fest isn't just about the beer, but it's about experiencing the culture.

"We're really pulling out all the stops. We got a massive 40-by 160-foot tent. Massive stage for our bands. And so, we're really trying to create an event that's going to do Oktoberfest, as a holiday, justice," said Dave Henderson, the owner of Water Dog

Tickets start off at $40, and that includes food and drinks.

For more information on how to get tickets, visit https://www.thewaterdog.com/oktoberfest-2019.



