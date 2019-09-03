Forest Rotary brings back Field of Honor with 1,200 American flags

FOREST, Va. - The Forest Rotary Club brought back its Field of Honor event along Graves Mill Road near Lynchburg, , helping the community heal and saying, "Thank you."

There's 1,200 American flags spread out on the healing field.

Each flag represents a living or deceased first responder or member of the military.

Organizers say this is only the second year, after selling out sponsored flags last year.

"Every community still needs this healing, this opportunity to say, 'Thank you.' So we're happy to have it in this area," said Vikeesa Stultz, president-elect of Forest Rotary.

There are a few flags available for sponsors. Organizers say from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., volunteers are on site to help anyone interested in sponsoring a $40 flag.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.