Horizon Behavioral Health participating in National Drug Take Back

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day and several organizations in the region will take your expired medication that you need to get rid of.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Horizon Behavioral Health in Lynchburg will be one of those organizations.

Last year nationwide, organizers said they collected over 450 tons of prescription drugs.

They say this is done in an effort to fight the opioid epidemic and keep drugs out of the wrong hands.

“Let’s say you have a child. They can easily go to your medicine cabinet or grandma's medicine cabinet to actually get that medication. So that’s why again it’s important that we’re locking these medications up or getting rid of the ones we aren’t using,” Desha Best, prevention specialist for Horizon, said.

To take part in the event, you can drop off unneeded prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at one of the collection sites in your region click here.

