Liberty's Falwell Jr. says FBI is investigating "criminal conspiracy" against him, The Hill reports

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of Liberty University, allegedly told Hill.TV that he has started sharing information with the FBI for what he's alleging was a "criminal conspiracy" against him by former board members at the university, The Hill reports.

The FBI will allegedly be in Lynchburg at Liberty to review university documents and continue the investigation, according to The Hill.

Falwell allegedly accused his former Liberty colleagues of sharing his emails with reporters in an effort to "damage his reputation," The Hill is reporting.

This all comes just days after Politico published a story entitled, "‘Someone's Gotta Tell the Freakin' Truth': Jerry Falwell's Aides Break Their Silence."

The piece features more than two dozen current and former Liberty employees who describe "a culture of fear and self-dealing at the largest Christian college in the world."

Falwell Jr and his attorneys allege that the emails in the Politico piece were stolen as part of the conspiracy, The Hill reports.

Fal well Jr. allegedly told Hill.TV that the email leak was "the result of a failed effort among former board of director members to oust him from control," according to The Hill.

