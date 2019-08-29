Local animal shelter need old infant socks for kittens

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Do you have any old or extra baby socks lying around? If so, the local animal shelter is looking for a few pairs.

The Lynchburg Humane Society said its collecting new born size socks for kittens.

Organizers said it will help kittens at their spar and neuter clinic in Evington.

So far, they've collected 40 pairs, but would like to receive more.

"A lot of them need some time to recover and wake up from that anesthesia. So we're just asking for people to donate old baby socks. We can actually slip that on their little paws and it helps keep them warm while they're recovering," Danielle Ulmer, adoption manager, said.

If you'd like to drop some socks, shelter officials said drop them off at the front desk on weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

