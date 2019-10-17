Local college students fixing, tuning up bikes for children in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Some local college students are looking to make a postive impact on children's lives this holiday.

Students at University of Lynchburg are collecting bikes to give to children in need.

For four days a week, students with the Bike Shack program spend their time tuning and fixing up the donated bicycles before sending them off to at-risk children at Miriam's House and the Jubilee Center.

"We split them up and give five to Miriam's House and the Jubilee Center. The college does spring helmets. So the kids get a new helmet to go with that and hopefully lots of smiles on Christmas day," Kevin Peterson, math professor, said.

Organizers said now they're looking for people need bikes. If you're interested in helping renovate some old bikes organizers say you can keep it after.

To find out more information, contact Peterson at peterson@lynchburg.edu.

