Adoption fees waived for Clear the Shelter special in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It's national Clear the Shelter this weekend, and local shelters are relying on your help.

Though the big event is Saturday, the Lynchburg Humane Society is getting a head start with its special on Thursday.

Adoption fees will be waived, except for the $6 microchip fee.

Shelter officials say they have about 630 pets in their care. And that does not include the 300 cats and dogs they have in foster homes.

"That's why it's super important to have specials and to have our community support. For people to come out and foster dogs, cats even. We definitely want to see them in their forever homes," Danielle Ulmer, adoption center manager, said.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday. 10 News will be at the Lynchburg Humane Society for the event.

