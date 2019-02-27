Lynchburg city proposing poll location changes

LYNCHBURG, Va. - About 9,000 voters in Lynchburg may be casting their ballots at a new polling place this summer for the primaries.

Lynchburg officials are proposing polling place changes for those who vote at the Moose Lodge on Lakeside Drive and Cornerstone Community Church on Old Graves Mill Road.

City leaders said Cornerstone Community Church no longer wants to be a polling place location.

And traffic has been a problem for voters at the Moose Lodge.

The new locations, Crosspoint Community Church on Timberlake and Heritage Baptist Church on Breezewood Drive, have been proposed but nothing has been decided yet.

The city wants to hear from the public first.

"So it helps to give them notice and why we are proposing the changes and it gives them a chance to be able to voice their concerns or also their support for the changes," Christine Gibbons, director of elections for Lynchburg Registrar's Office, said.

City Council wants to hear the public's input on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.