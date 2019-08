LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg City Schools is collecting supplies at both Walmarts in Lynchburg this weekend.

School leaders say their goal is to fill an entire school bus.

Some people were seen donating backpacks full of supplies Friday.

The drive helps students in the area who depend on these donated supplies.

Schools leaders say that if people can't make it out to either Walmart this weekend, they'll still take supplies throughout the school year.

