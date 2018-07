LYNCHBURG, Va. - It's a historic time for the Lynchburg Hornets.

According to its website, Lynchburg College is now officially the University of Lynchburg.

The campus celebrated the change Monday morning.

This is not the first name change for the school. It was originally named Virginia Christian College before becoming Lynchburg College in 1919.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.