Lynchburg community comes together for athlete battling bone cancer

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A local athlete is battling cancer and the Lynchburg community wants him to know he's not alone.

Luke Pierce was diagnosed with bone cancer less than a year ago.

The 19-year-old is a freshmen at Liberty University. His alma mater Liberty Christian Academy is holding a fundraiser called "Force for Luke" during their homecoming event this weekend.

Organizers have created Star Wars themed shirts for Luke.

His former coach says all the money raised will go to the Pearson Cancer Center in Lynchburg. It's what his family wants.

"He's a warrior and quite honestly I wouldn't expect anything else from him. He is tackling this thing straight on and even throughout all the ups and downs he always has a smile on his face," Frank Rocco, athletic director and head football coach at LCA, said.

The homecoming game and pre-festivities are open to the public. The game Friday starts at 7:30 p.m.

