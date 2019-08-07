Lynchburg jury recommends 18-year prison sentence for man found guilty of heroin distribution

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg jury has recommended an 18-year prison sentence for a man who was found guilty of heroin distribution, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney.

Court evidence that led to the guilty verdict showed that on April 12, 2018, Michael McMillan sold $70 worth of heroin at a home on Edgar Street, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney.

The sale was reportedly part of a controlled transaction by the Lynchburg Police Department's Vice and Narcotics Unit.

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney, McMillan has previous convictions of possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug from 2003 to 2014.

On Tuesday, a jury recommended that McMillan be sentenced to 18 years in prison after he was found guilty of distributing heroin, third or subsequent offense. The sentencing range for this charge ranges from 10 years to life in prison, with a 10-year mandatory minimum.

McMillan will be formally sentenced in October.

