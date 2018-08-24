Lynchburg man charged with stealing gun after fight near TGI Fridays

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg man is accused of stealing a gun at a parking lot near TGI Fridays.

Officers were called to the reported robbery on Timberlake Road around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

The victim told police that they saw an argument happening and tried to intervene when a man took out a gun. The man with the gun then stole the victim's gun, the victim reported. The man then drove away.

Officers tried to stop the car. It eventually came to a stop and the man got out and ran. When officers caught up to him, they arrested him and found two guns.

Todd Keneil White, 22, of Lynchburg, is charged with robbery, the use of a gun in the commission of a felony, two charges of possession of a gun by a convicted felon, eluding, and obstruction of justice.

