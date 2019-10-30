Lynchburg police adding extra security measures for Jug Bowl on Friday night

LYNCHBURG, Va.- - A series of incidents at E.C. Glass High School has prompted Lynchburg police to increase security for the school's upcoming football game.

The Hilltoppers will go up against their big rival, Heritage High School, on Friday night.

More than the usual number of officers will be at the game, and there will be additional lights in the parking lot and barriers placed between the two sides of the stadium.

"We, like everyone else, love this high school. We love the Jug Bowl. We'll be there to enjoy it just like everyone else, and we want to make sure that everybody feels safe and secure during the game, as well as before and after the game," said Carrie Dungan, community relations coordinator.

Backpacks are not allowed at the game. That measure was first implemented last year.

