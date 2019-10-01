Lynchburg police investigating Texas Inn burglary by man in purple ski mask

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police are investigating a burglary at a popular Lynchburg restaurant.

On Sunday at 9:02 p.m., security cameras at the Texas Inn on Main Street show a man broke a window on the 5th Street side of the building.

Video shows the man climbing through the window and steal an undisclosed amount of cash from a slot machine.

The man was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a maroon shirt and a purple ski mask at the time of the burglary.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Bryant at 434-221-8894 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

