Lynchburg police search for missing man

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are looking for a missing man whose family is concerned for his welfare.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, family members reported 28-year-old Nathan William Faidley as missing. He was last seen on Friday in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive.

Faidley is 6' and weighs around 210 lbs. His only mode of transportation is walking or getting rides.

Officers have tried to find Faidley but have been unsuccessful so far.

Contact police if you know where he is.

