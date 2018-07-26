Lynchburg reopens Aviary at Miller Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The wait is over: Lynchburg's Aviary at Miller Park is now open. The building was given to the city as a gift back in 1902. In the past, it’s been a zoo, library, garden center and most recently used for events like weddings, birthday parties and receptions.



City leaders say the floors on the 116-year-old building were not suitable to hold many people. In four months, a local contractor demolished the floor, replaced the floor and the beams to keep the building from collapsing.

“It’s going to make a safer place for people to come and have a reasonably priced for a rental or a party or wedding. It’s a very popular venue for that. We see it expanding those uses,” Clay Simmons, deputy director of public works, said.

The Aviary cost $260,000.



