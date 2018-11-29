Lynchburg teen arrested after man shot, killed in apartment

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg teen is charged in a murder that happened Wednesday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., police responded to an apartment in the 1500 block of Longview Road for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The man died at the scene. Police have not yet released his name.

Eighteen-year-old Lynchburg resident Tyler Andrew Dabney is now charged with second-degree murder and the use of a gun in commission of a felony.

Dabney is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information should call 434-455-6160.

