Lynchburg woman indicted on felony homicide charge in death of toddler

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A grand jury has indicted a 20-year-old Lynchburg woman accused in the death of her 22-month-old child.

Fantasia Ashante Lane is now charged with felony homicide, child abuse or neglect causing serious injury, and child endangerment.

Amarah Lane was admitted to Lynchburg General Hospital on August 11. She died a week later at the University of Virginia Health Systems Hospital.

Fantasia Lane was originally arrested on a warrant for child abuse, but her charges are now upgraded.

If convicted on all charges, she could get up to 55 years.

Lane is scheduled for a 3-day jury trial set to begin on March 25 at 9 a.m. in the Lynchburg Circuit Court.

