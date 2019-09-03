Man wanted after luggage stolen from Lynchburg airport

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are asking for help identifying a man shown on surveillance footage stealing luggage.

A red dufflel bag and two black suitcases were stolen Friday at 3:30 p.m. from the Lynchburg Regional Airport, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities also say the man was seen leaving the airport in a red Ford Econoline van.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Investigator Stuart Herndon at 434-332-9514 or call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

