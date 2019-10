AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Investigators believe they have the person responsible for a Tuesday homicide in custody.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the Amherst County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Riverview Road in Madison Heights.

One person is dead and deputies have a suspect in custody.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

