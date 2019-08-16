Police investigating after man shows up to Lynchburg emergency room with gunshot wound

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are investigating after they say a man came into an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Authorities say they responded to Lynchburg General Hospital just after 3 a.m. when the man arrived at the emergency room.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1000 block of Wise Street near the Westminister Presbyterian Church Friday morning.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Scott at 434-455-6174.

