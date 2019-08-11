Police looking for suspects involved in armed robbery of Sunrise Food Mart Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are looking for two men they say robbed the Sunrise Food Mart at knifepoint Saturday night.

Officers say one manwith his face concealed entered the store a little before 10:30 p.m. pulled out a knife and stole some money.

They say a second suspect stood just outside the door during the robbery. The two, described by police as being in their late teens to early 20s, ran away.

Lynchburg police say the Bedford County Sheriff's Office is assisting in this investigation using police K-9s.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as we learn more from law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.