Senator Mark Warner visits Lynchburg before midterm election

LYNCHBURG, Va. - To help with some last-minute campaigning, Democrat Sen. Mark Warner made a trip to Lynchburg today.

Warner endorsed incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine and Democrat Jennifer Lewis, who is running for Congress.

Warner said he came to the Hill City, a predominately red voting locality, to help motivate campaigners who will be knocking on doors with signs. He said this midterm election is extremely important.

For those who are still deciding, I hope our message (resonates) that we need to put this appropriate check on a White House that seems a little unfettered. We need to stand up in terms of health care, for protecting those individuals that have pre-existing conditions and not have that right taken away,” Warner said.

Warner also made stops inHenrico, Roanoke and Richmond.



