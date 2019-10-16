Starr Hill to open brewery in downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A new business is making its way to the Hill City.

Starr Hill announced it is opening a new brewery in downtown Lynchburg early next year.

Besides the brewery and taproom expected to cover nearly 4,000 square feet, with a 5-barrel brewing system and traditional bar seating, Starr Hill is also designing an outdoor seating area for the site.

Starr Hill on Main will be located at 1300 Main Street -- just one block from the Community Market and the Bluffwalk on the former site of the grassroots local market, which recently closed after only one year of operation.

