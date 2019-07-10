18-year-old charged with killing 92-year-old Amherst County woman

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office has arrested the 18-year-old man it says shot and killed a 92-year-old woman and also shot her 74-year-old daughter.

Early Wednesday morning, authorities arrested Justin Jay Sales, charging him with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

During the two weeks since the shooting, investigators, along with members of the ATF, Virginia State Police and the Campell County Sheriff's Office have worked to identify and arrest Sales.

"It's a senseless and heinous crime. We don't have these kinds of things in Amherst County," said Sheriff E.W. Viar Jr. when announcing Wednesday's arrest.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.