Maryland man reportedly wanted in murder, disappearance of Virginia woman

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a Maryland man after a homicide and the disappearance of a woman in Virginia, according to NBC 12.

George Kinsley, 41, of Carroll County, Maryland, is wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office after a murder was reported in the 2000 block of Mount Airy Lane at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The NBC affiliate reports that a man was found dead in the home and Amy Fabian, 43, who lived in the home, was not found when officers arrived.

Authorities tell NBC 12 that Kinsley is a suspect in both Fabian's disappearance and the murder of the man officers found early Thursday morning.

Kinsley is believed to have left the home in a 2002 Ford F-350 work truck with "Alleghany Industries" written on the side. It was reported stolen in Maryland on Wednesday. The truck has Virginia license plate LAR 64.

Kinsley has been described as a 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair a full beard and tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 492-4120 or Virginia State Police at #77.

