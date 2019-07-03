Missing Virginia 2-year-old Noah Tomlin found dead

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police announced that investigators found the body of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin Wednesday morning.

Hampton police chief Terry Sult announced Tuesday that investigators found the boy's remains around 8:50 a.m., according to WAVY.

This comes after the toddler's mother, Julia Tomlin, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

The child was reported missing to police more than 10 hours after his mother had last seen him at their home on Monday, June 24.

