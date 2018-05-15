Missing Virginia woman found safe in California

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA) - Police say a woman reported missing by her family in Bluefield, Virginia has been found.

According to Bluefield, VA Police Chief Shane Gunter, Angel Dawn French, 30, was located by police in San Diego, California.

"She was found to be in no danger and was in the company of her boyfriend," says Chief Gunter.

Officers with the San Diego Police tell Chief Gunter that French intentionally left the Bluefield without telling anyone. She also stated she will return in a few days.

French's mother said Angel has had a troubled past.

Angel French is due in court next week on embezzlement charges.

