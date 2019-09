NELSON COUNTY, Va. - A post office was burglarized in Nelson County, authorities say.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating a breaking and entering that happened Sept. 17 at the Roseland Post Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or the Nelson County Sheriff's Office at 434-263-7050. A reward is offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

