5 guns stolen from Dublin Pawn, reward of up to $5,000 offered

DUBLIN, Va. - Two federal agencies are offering a reward to help solve a burglary in Dublin.

On Saturday, at about 4:42 a.m., a man broke into Dublin Pawn and stole five long guns, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Dublin Pawn is a federal firearms licensee.

The ATF is working with the Dublin Police Department to investigate this burglary.

Both the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

You may also provide information by contacting the Dublin Police Department at 540-674-5167 and 540-980-7801. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

