76-year-old woman charged in Pulaski school bus crash

PULASKI, Va. - Police charged a 76-year-old woman after a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:46 p.m., Pulaski police responded to a crash on East Main Street at Dora Highway involving an occupied school bus and a maroon 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Police say the bus was going east on East Main Street when the truck turned west onto the road and hit the bus.

Police say no one on the bus was hurt, while the driver and passenger in the truck were both transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski with non-life-threatening injuries.

Patricia Hurst Odell, 76, of Draper, was charged with failure to yield right of way.

