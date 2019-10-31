Pulaski County authorities searching for alleged shoplifters 'Nervous Norm,' 'Frantic Fannie'

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Authorities in Pulaski are searching for two alleged shoplifters they've named "Nervous Norm" and "Frantic Fannie."

Norm and Fannie were acting "nervous" and "flustered," and according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, "Maybe they should go to couples' classes at the Stolen Items Bagging School so they can try to improve on their technique and speed things up a bit?"

The Sheriff's Office said Norm used the bar code off of a pack of gelatin and used it in place of the actual bar code from items including ribeye steaks, sodas, gummy bears, ice cream, lighters and more.

Fannie allegedly took pajamas and a robe. The Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook: "A robe, I kid you not. It was the fancy kind too, had fake fur around the neck and sleeves. Maybe she wears it around the house and pretends to be Queen Tookabunch, majestic ruler of Larceny Land?"

Anyone who recognizes either Norm or Fannie is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 540-980-7800 or the anonymous tip line at 540-980-7810.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.