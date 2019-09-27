Authorities release video as search continues for truck in Pulaski County hit-and-run

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have released video of the car they believe hit and killed a 54-year-old man in Pulaski County Monday.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has released the video in hopes that the public can help identify the green truck seen in surveillance footage. Authorities believe the truck is a Chevy Silverado.

According to deputies, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday on Route 100 near Clayton Homes in Dublin.

Authorities say Peter James Bednasz, 54, who had a last known address in Tennessee, was walking along Route 100 when he was hit.

Bednasz was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Anyone who may have seen this truck or a similar vehicle in the area at the time of the incident or close by in the area during this time is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 980-7800. If anonymity is requested please call 980-7810.

