Authorities searching for leads after hit-and-run in Pulaski County

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run that happened on Route 100 around 8 p.m. Monday.

A pedestrian was hit by a dark pickup truck that was last seen headed south on Route 100 toward Interstate 81, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities believe the truck may be a Chevy Silverado and it may be a model made in or around 2007.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 540-980-7800, or send a Facebook message. To remain anonymous, call 540-980-7810.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.