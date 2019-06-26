Christiansburg Aquatic Center Eastern Zone Super Sectional Meet in 2020

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA. - The town of Christiansburg will host hundreds of people for a big swim competition in 2020. The Christiansburg Aquatic Center has been awarded the Eastern Zone Super Sectional Meet.

It's a four 4-day short course yard championship. There will be swim teams and athletes from as far away as Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire at the facility in March.

"Swimming at this level is truly a year round sport. Especially with the Olympics coming up this will add a lot of excitement and get more people excited about their swimming. Children ages 15-18 will be the primary age groups that will be competing at this meet," said Nate Destree, aquatic tournament coordinator.

This is the first time the CAC was selected for the type of meet.

