Christiansburg man accused of killing girlfriend's toddler son deemed fit to stand trial

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The man accused of the murder and sexual abuse of his girlfriend's toddler has been found competent to stand trial after undergoing a mental evaluation.

The Montgomery County commonwealth's attorney says McKenzie Hellman is facing charges related to the murder and sexual abuse of Steven Meek.

Meek was a 2-year-old who died from injuries he sustained while in Hellman's care.

Meek's mother, Kayla Thomas, is also facing charges related to the abuse of her son. Her case was continued until March.

A preliminary hearing for Hellman is set for Dec. 20.

