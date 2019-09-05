Christiansburg man accused of killing girlfriend's toddler son to have mental evaluation reviewed

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A Virginia man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son is set to have his mental evaluation reviewed Thursday.

McKenzie Hellman is scheduled to appear in Montgomery General District Court for a review of the mental evaluation, which was ordered in June.

The Roanoke Times reports Hellman's evaluation ordered is meant to determine his mentally competency at the time of the boy's January death and if he's fit to stand trial. Hellman is charged with felony murder in the death of Steven Dale Meek II.

He and Kayla Nicole Thomas are charged with offenses including aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13. They're accused of sexually abusing Steven and making child pornography. The charge of felony murder says the victim died during the commission of another felony.

Medical reports show the toddler had minimal brain activity once he arrived at a hospital. He remained unresponsive and on life support and died from his injuries.

Police wouldn't comment on some of the specifics related to evidence in the case, including how they believe Hellman killed the toddler, but Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson said.those details will come out in court proceedings.

"It's going to shock the community," he said back in January. "It's a tragic event. When I say brutal, blunt force trauma, that's exactly what I mean. What happened to this innocent child can only be described as horrific."

Hellman's attorney, Fred Kellerman, says Hellman has been involuntarily committed to mental health facilities several times. The evaluation may be reviewed in September.

