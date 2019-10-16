Christiansburg mother charged in connection with toddler's death expected to enter a plea

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A Christiansburg mother facing five felony charges in connection with the death of her two-year-old son is expected to enter a plea in court.

Kayla Thomas is accused of sexually abusing her son, Steven Meek. Prosecutors say she used the toddler to create child pornography.

Thomas' hearing was rescheduled previously because Thomas was pregnant.

Her live-in boyfriend, McKenzie Hellman, is charged in connection with the child's death.

