Christiansburg woman charged with making child porn, sexually assaulting children

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A Christiansburg woman is accused of making child porn and sexually assaulting children.

Kayla Nicole Thomas, 25, is charged with producing child porn with a child over the age of 15, distributing child porn, and the reckless care of a child. She is also charged with sodomy by force, threat, etc. of a child over the age of 13, and penetrating a child under 13 with an object.

10 News spoke to a man who identified himself as the roommate of Kayla Thomas and McKenzie Hellman. According to the roommate, Thomas is the mother of the 2-year-old boy who was found dead on Friday night. Hellman, who is charged with felony child abuse in connection to the death, is Thomas' boyfriend, according to the roommate.

It's not clear yet if Thomas' charges relate to the child who died.

Thomas is being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Police tell 10 News that they are planning to release more information shortly.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.