Construction of new Riner fire station nearing completion

RINER, Va. - Some local firefighters will soon have a new place to call home.

Work on the new station for the Riner Volunteer Fire Department is nearly complete.

The current station is too small.

Montgomery County Emergency Services Coordinator Neal Turner said the new station has been about four years in the making.

"There's a lot of internal work going on: final painting, lights, receptacles, cabinetry in the kitchen and some of the work rooms and things of that nature," Turner explained. "The fire department's going to get the space that they need. They're going to have the ability to train within the department."

The station is expected to be complete by early fall.

