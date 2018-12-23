New River Valley

Crash leaves one dead, one injured

Police are investigating the cause of the crash

Pembroke - Police say one person is dead, and another injured after a crash in Pembroke early Friday morning. 

According to a release, 26-year old Jessica Loux was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra west on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the road, became airborne, and hit a tree. 

Loux died at the scene. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Jaron Whitaker, also 26, was a passenger in the car. He was taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt either. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

 

