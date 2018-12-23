Crash leaves one dead, one injured

Pembroke - Police say one person is dead, and another injured after a crash in Pembroke early Friday morning.

According to a release, 26-year old Jessica Loux was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra west on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the road, became airborne, and hit a tree.

Loux died at the scene. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Jaron Whitaker, also 26, was a passenger in the car. He was taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt either.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.