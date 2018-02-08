Eisenhauer murder trial resumes Thursday as details emerge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The jury trial for accused murderer David Eisenhauer resumes Thursday morning.

Eisenhauer is charged with luring Nicole Lovell, a 13-year-old Blacksburg girl, out of her bedroom window and killing her in January 2016. Autopsy results show Lovell was hit with a shovel and had been stabbed 14 times. Most of the wounds were to the head, but she also had wounds in the neck and chest area.

Eisenhauer, 20, was a freshman at Virginia Tech at the time of the murder.

Natalie Keepers, who was also a Virginia Tech student at the time of the murder, is accused of helping Eisenhauer murder Lovell, and concealing her body. Keepers is expected to take the stand in this trial.

Keepers told investigators that Eisenhauer met Lovell at a high school party. She also said he worried that he might have had sex with Lovell, but claimed he could not remember because something caused him to black out at the party. He allegedly woke up in a ditch the next morning remembering nothing.

Lovell was not pregnant, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

So far, the jury has seen interrogation videos and physical evidence. Lovell's mother has testified, as have forensics experts. Click here for Wednesday's coverage on the physical evidence presented.

