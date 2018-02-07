Trial resumes for man accused of killing 13-year-old Blacksburg girl

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The jury trial for accused murderer David Eisenhauer resumes Wednesday in Montgomery County.

Eisenhauer, a 20-year-old who is a former Virginia Tech student, is charged with killing 13-year-old Blacksburg resident Nicole Lovell. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt gave a chilling opening statement Tuesday about the events she says happened on the night of January 26, 2016, when Lovell was murdered.

According to her statement, Eisenhauer did Google searches on his laptop for "knockout drugs", "how to burn a body," and "how to get rid of bodies." Pettitt said her body was found a little over 4 miles away from Eisenhauer's grandparent's house.

An autopsy revealed Lovell was stabbed 14 times, most of which were to Lovell's head. Dr. Gayle Suzuki, a forensic pathologist, ruled Lovell's cause of death as a stab wound to the neck. Dr. Suzuki testified to multiple stab wounds in Lovell's neck and head as well as about eight stab wounds to Lovell's chest area.

Natalie Keepers, who was also a Virginia Tech student at the time of the murder, is accused of helping Eisenhauer murder Lovell, and concealing her body.

The defense said on Tuesday that the role of Keepers in Lovell's murder has been underplayed, and pointed out the fact that a bloody handprint found on a shovel that was used to kill Lovell belonged to Keepers.

