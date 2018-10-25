Father told police he hid body of 3-month-old Roanoke baby, court testimony reveals

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The case of a father accused of concealing the body of his missing 3-month-old daughter will go before a grand jury.

Andrew Terry appeared in a Montgomery County courtroom on Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors played an interview in court in which Terry told police that he buried the infant’s body in Montgomery County.

He said he had been fighting with the mother of Arieanna Day the day she was reported missing.

Terry told officers he went to pick up the baby, but when he got her, she was bruised, but alive.

He said he didn’t take the infant to the hospital because he was afraid.

During the interview with police, Terry said he started driving and he believes the baby died sometime after that.

Terry said he buried Arieanna in a shallow grave in the Jennelle Road area near Ellet Road in Montgomery County.

Police testified that Terry took them to the area where he said he hid the body, but they could not find it.

"I swear to God, she's over there," police testified that Terry said to them.

The court found there was enough evidence to send the case against Terry to the grand jury.

In September, Terry was arrested and charged with illegally concealing a body.

Last week a judge allowed Terry out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

The body was never found.

