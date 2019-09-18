Friends of missing Christiansburg man search for any sign of him

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Carl "Denny" Alls' loved ones are doing all they can to find their friend.

Alls, 71, went missing Sunday evening after telling his wife he would be back in an hour after a motorcycle ride. Alls and his distinctive red three-wheeled Honda motorcycle have not been seen since.

Friends, including Joe Walker, have been searching for Alls all week. The search group rode from Christiansburg down to Bland County on roads they say Alls loved to ride, including State Routes 100 and 42, to try and locate him.

"If it was one of us missing, Denny would give 150 percent to look, search and seek help," Walker said. "This is an opportunity that we have to seek help and find Denny."

Walker is asking anyone who travels those roads to keep their eyes open for Alls.

"We want everybody to be aware right now that we're looking for someone that's close and dear to us," Walker said. "He has a wife, a daughter, two grandchildren, a son-in-law, brothers and other family members that are looking."

Alls is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 200 pounds with gray hair, a beard and blue eyes. His motorcycle, a red 2010 Honda GL1800, has the Virginia license plate "NY2." Anyone with tips can call the Christiansburg Police Department at (540) 382-4343.

