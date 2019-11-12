New River Valley

Gourmet Pantry in Blacksburg shares how you can switch up your holiday menu

Join the Blacksburg cooking shop Saturday as it celebrate 20th anniversary

By Megan Woods - Morning Reporter

BLACKSBURG, Va. - It's the holiday season, and people may stop in for dinner occasionally. Why not mix things up for your guests and try something new?

Roya Gharavi, owner of Gourmet Pantry, a Blacksburg cooking shop with cooking classes, spent the morning with 10 News reporter Megan Woods sharing a simple lentil salad recipe. She even added a few fall twists to the recipe. 

Below is the listof  ingredients for Gharavi's original lentil salad. After you've got all the ingredients, it's simple. Mix them all together in a bowl.

Below, there is also a list of ingredients to a salad dressing. 

LENTIL SALAD (gluten free)

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cup of lentil picked over and rinsed
  • 3 ½ cups of water
  • 1 cup of chopped onion
  • 1 or 2 springs of fresh thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground salt
  • Teaspoon freshly ground salt
  • Pinch of ground cloves (optional)
  • 1 large tomato, chopped into ½-inch pieces (about ½ cup)
  • ½ cup finely chopped green onions
  • 2 tablespoons slivered almonds, toasted
  • Chopped marinated artichokes

Artichoke Marinade (or you can buy artichokes already marinaded)

  • 1 can artichoke hearts, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon of dried or fresh basil
  • ½ teaspoon of dried or fresh oregano
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • Freshly ground pepper to taste

Salad Dressing

  • 2-3 tablespoons of white balsamic, Champagne or sherry vinegar (add more to taste)
  • 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
  • ½ teaspoon of freshly ground salt (add more to taste)
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper (add more to taste)
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil (add more to taste)
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • Drops of Tabasco (to taste)

Gourmet Pantry also offers cooking classes and wine tastings. To celebrate the shop's 20th anniversary, Saturday there will be a special wine tasting event and everything in the store will be 20% off. For more information on the cooking shop click here

 

