Gourmet Pantry in Blacksburg shares how you can switch up your holiday menu

BLACKSBURG, Va. - It's the holiday season, and people may stop in for dinner occasionally. Why not mix things up for your guests and try something new?
Roya Gharavi, owner of Gourmet Pantry, a Blacksburg cooking shop with cooking classes, spent the morning with 10 News reporter Megan Woods sharing a simple lentil salad recipe. She even added a few fall twists to the recipe.
Below is the listof ingredients for Gharavi's original lentil salad. After you've got all the ingredients, it's simple. Mix them all together in a bowl.
Below, there is also a list of ingredients to a salad dressing.
LENTIL SALAD (gluten free)
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cup of lentil picked over and rinsed
- 3 ½ cups of water
- 1 cup of chopped onion
- 1 or 2 springs of fresh thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground salt
- Teaspoon freshly ground salt
- Pinch of ground cloves (optional)
- 1 large tomato, chopped into ½-inch pieces (about ½ cup)
- ½ cup finely chopped green onions
- 2 tablespoons slivered almonds, toasted
- Chopped marinated artichokes
Artichoke Marinade (or you can buy artichokes already marinaded)
- 1 can artichoke hearts, chopped
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ teaspoon of dried or fresh basil
- ½ teaspoon of dried or fresh oregano
- 2 cloves of garlic
- Freshly ground pepper to taste
Salad Dressing
- 2-3 tablespoons of white balsamic, Champagne or sherry vinegar (add more to taste)
- 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon of freshly ground salt (add more to taste)
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper (add more to taste)
- 4 tablespoons olive oil (add more to taste)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Drops of Tabasco (to taste)
