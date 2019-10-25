Haunted Graham Mansion in Wythe County celebrating 10 years

WYTHE COUNTY, Va.- - Haunted Graham Mansion in Max Meadows, touted as the largest “Truly Haunted House in Virginia,” is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The owner, Josiah Weaver, said multiple people have reported experiencing a strange or spooky feeling when inside the home.

He also says he’s heard spirits humming along as he started playing music.

“This haunted Graham mansion, it will scare you. Believe me, we’ve had a number of people that come here that’s passed out. They couldn’t get through it because the spirit actually attacked them,” Weaver said.

This is the last weekend to experience what the Haunted Graham Mansion has to offer. Tickets are $20. Click here to learn more about the mansion.

