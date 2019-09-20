Hundreds come to climate change demonstration at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Hundreds of people gathered Friday at Virginia Tech to raise awareness about climate change.

Blacksburg High School students chanted passionately as they walked to the Drillfield to join others for the event.

"What do we want?"

"Climate action!"

"When do we want it?"

"Now!"

Many brought signs, including one that said, "Fighting 4 Our Future."

Students talked about how world leaders need to take the issue more seriously and take action.

"I think that it's really important that everyone is aware of what's going on and the urgency of the situation," Blacksburg High School senior Carson Hopkins said.

Student leaders said they want everyone in the community to know how important the issue is.

"Every generation that they have to face head-on and that they have to fight together, and I think climate change is our issue," Blacksburg High School senior Christian Shushok said.

Demonstration leaders feel Virginia Tech can be doing more to combat the problem, including using more renewable energy.

The event coincided with others happening across the country Friday.

